New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue over north Indian plains, central and south India for two more days and abate gradually.

“Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, the severity of the heatwave is very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from today (Sunday) onwards,” it said.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD said with a red-coded colour warning for these two states.

The IMD has four colour codes to indicate the severity weather systems red for extremely severe weather conditions, followed by amber, yellow and then green which denotes normalcy.

It also has an amber-coded warning for east Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra and a yellow-colour coded warning for Marathwada, Surat and Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for Monday.

Large parts of the country witnessed severe heatwave over the last week with temperatures even reaching 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan.

On Sunday, several parts of the country reeled under heatwave conditions that claimed one life in Rajasthan where Churu recorded a high of almost 49 degrees Celsius Sunday, with the IMD saying there will be no respite for the next two days.

On Saturday too, Churu, in the western part of the desert state, was the hottest place in the country at 50.8 degrees Celsius. Several other places in the state also recorded maximum temperatures appreciably above the 40-degree mark. Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer recorded a high of 48.6 degrees, 48.1 degrees, 47.8 degrees, 47.5 degrees and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

Delhi, which seethed at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, might get temporary relief from the scorching heat as the weatherman has forecast “thundery developments” Sunday night.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at several places in Uttar Pradesh Sunday with Banda being the hottest place in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT office, ‘severe heat wave’ scorched isolated parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh while western part too experienced heatwave conditions at certain places.

Notably, if the maximum temperature of a weather station in the plains crosses 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, it is termed heatwave. And it the temperature breaches 47 degrees Celsius for two days, it is termed severe heatwave. If the temperature rises between 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius above the normal, it is also termed heatwave. If it goes beyond that, it is classified as a severe heatwave.

