New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh battle reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, while senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru today morning in an attempt to meet the Congress MLAs allegedly held in captive by the BJP. He was denied entry following which he started a sit-in. Singh, along with DK Sivakumar, was detained. Here are the top developments:

1. The Congress told the Supreme Court that a probe was needed on the resignation letters of the 21 MLAs, which were submitted by BJP leaders to the Assembly Speaker. The party claimed that the BJP was complicit. Some of the members have been forced to send the resignation letters, soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress

2. Governor has no business to send messages at night asking CM or Speaker to hold floor test, Congress said. This happened on Saturday as a late-night development. The Governor called for an immediate floor test on Monday, which did not take place as the Assembly session got dissolved on Monday.

3. The rebel MLAs, meanwhile, said they are not being forced.

22 rebel #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs, who are currently lodged in Bengaluru, have written to Karnataka’s Director General of Police, requesting that ‘no Congress leader/member be allowed to meet them to ensure that there is no threat to their life and security.’ (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TN164WNW3v — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

4. Madhya Pradesh Congress in SC sought deferment of the trust vote in House till bypolls are conducted for vacant Assembly seats.

5. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan opposed the deferment, sought immediate floor test.

6. Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the Congress, said heavens are not falling that a floor test has to be held immediately.

7. If required, then Kamal Nath too will go to Bengaluru, he said.