New Delhi: After two days of being battered by torrential rains that triggered one of the worst floods in recent times and claimed 50 lives, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana limped back to normalcy on Thursday as the government stepped up the relief operations. Also Read - Monsoon Fury: 19 Dead, Over 1,000 Rescued as Heavy Rains Hit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; PM Assures Central Assistance

Fortunately, there was no rain on Thursday and water started receding in most parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits though some localities still remained inundated. Also Read - Heavy Rains Batter Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; People Shifted From Vulnerable Areas

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told PTI that relief teams were working to pump out water from inundated areas and to restore normal traffic, after the blinding rains caused havoc, flooding roads and houses and toppling parked vehicles. The rainfall was unprecedented in and around GHMC, he said. Also Read - Delhi Likely to Receive 'Moderate to Heavy' Rains From Today Till Friday, Alert Issued

The Begumpet met office observatory here had recorded the highest ever rainfall of 192.1 mm in October on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducted a review meeting on the situation in the state.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who also held a review meeting on the flood situation in the city, urged the officials to take up all necessary measures to address the situation arising out of the deluge.

Around 44,000 people were put up in 64 relief camps and 45,000 food packets were provided, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rama Rao visited different rain-affected areas in the city, including Nallakunta, Musheerabad and Amberpet, and assured the victims that the government would provide them immediate assistance.

He also toured other rain-hit areas, including Nadeem Colony, Tolichowki, along with AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rains claim 27 lives in three western Maharashtra districts

At least 27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts of Western Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

Over 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places in these three districts. State capital Mumbai too witnessed water-logging in many areas after overnight rains on Thursday.

The districts in Western Maharashtra — Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur — are witnessing heavy showers in the last two days.

“Total 27 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts since Wednesday. 14 casualties are from Solapur district, nine from Sangli and four from Pune district,” said an official from the Pune divisional commissioner’s office.

In Solapur district, six persons died in wall collapse in the temple town of Pandharpur on Wednesday, while remaining deaths too occurred in rain-and flood-related incidents, he said.

In Pune, four people died after getting swept away in a swollen stream at Khanota in Daund tehsil, while one person was still missing. Rain-related accidents claimed nine lives in Sangli district, the official added.

“As per the preliminary information, around 20,000 people have been shifted to safer places in Solapur, Sangli and Pune,” he said.

‘Drastic’ drop in rainfall activity in Maharashtra from Friday: IMD

In a relief for Maharashtra, where several districts have received heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted “drastic reduction” in rainfall activity in the state from Friday.

Western Maharashtra districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur have been witnessing heavy showers in the last two days.

The state capital Mumbai, too, witnessed water-logging in many areas on Thursday after overnight rains.

As per the IMD office here, Pune’s Shivajinagar area received 112.1 mm rainfall whereas the Lohegaon and Pashan observatories recorded 125.7 mm and 120.2 mm showers, respectively, in last the 24 hours (starting from 8.30 am on Wednesday).

Since Thursday morning, the rainfall activity in Pune and adjoining areas reduced except intermittent showers in some parts of the city, it said.

“There is no warning from Saturday onwards for the current spell. As far as warning for October 16 is concerned, only yellow warning (authorities advised to ‘be updated’) has been issued.

“From tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, a drastic reduction in the rainfall activity in the state will be observed,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

As per the IMD, in Pune and adjoining areas, moderate rainfall coupled with thundery activity is likely to occur on Friday. From Saturday onwards, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the district, it said.

Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts on Friday

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he will hold a review meeting with administrations of districts that have been ravaged by torrential rain and floods, and necessary funds were being released for taking up the relief work.

“I will be holding a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts tomorrow (Friday) via video conferencing and I’m also releasing necessary funds,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

He was responding to a question about floods in several parts of north Karnataka.

The CM said once our district in-charge ministers review the situation in their respective district and report back, we will take necessary action to provide compensation to those affected.

“District in-charge Ministers are already touring their respective districts,” he added.

Noting that depression has caused incessant rainfall at some places in the state during the last three to four days, the Chief Minister later in a statement said due to rising inflow in Bhima river, villages that come in the river basin have been affected by floods.

As a precautionary measure people in danger are being shifted to relief camps, he said.