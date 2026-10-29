Heavy rain alert: No relief after Cyclone Arnab as IMD issues new warning for low-pressure area intensification

A second weather system has intensified into a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea as the remnant of Cyclone Arnab weakens inland.

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Weather alert: In a big weather update for the country even as the remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” continues its inland journey across central India while steadily losing strength, a second weather system has formed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a low-pressure area, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Thursday. According to weather officials, the newly formed system is situated over the South Andaman Sea in close proximity to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Here are all teh details you need to know about the weather update issued by the IMD. Meteorologists noted that a cyclonic circulation active over the region organized rapidly in the early hours of Thursday, developing into a formal low-pressure system.

Forecast to track in a west-northwestward direction

The system is forecast to track in a west-northwestward direction across the eastern Indian Ocean and intensify further over the coming days. Meanwhile, Doppler radars and satellite surveillance continue to monitor the residual moisture from Cyclone Arnab, which is spreading rain across eastern and central parts of the country even as the fresh low-pressure system takes shape over the Bay of Bengal.

Rain lashes Bengal as Cyclone Arnab turns into depression

Rain and squally winds lashed parts of West Bengal on Thursday as the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, the IMD said.

The depression is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Thursday night, bringing heavy rain to parts of West Bengal till Friday, the weather office said. A fresh low-pressure area also formed over the South Andaman Sea on Thursday morning. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal as it moves west-northwestwards, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts in south Bengal till Friday due to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab.

Heavy rain is also likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar till Saturday morning. Thunderstorms and rain are expected across the state till Saturday, it said. The Sagar Island along the Bay of Bengal coast received 81.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the highest in the state for that period, according to IMD data.

(With inputs from agencies)