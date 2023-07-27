Home

Heavy Rain Batters Parts Of Maharashtra, IMD Extends ‘Red Alert’ in Mumbai till Friday

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours with some areas receiving extremely heavy showers, officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended its ‘red alert’ in Mumbai till 8:30am (Friday), as heavy rains lash Maharashtra. The initial IMD warning was issued on Wednesday. Incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai

South Mumbai received extremely heavy 24-hour precipitation till 8.30am. The Colaba weather station received 223.2mm, while Santacruz in the suburbs recorded 145.1mm. This is up significantly from 23mm and 29mm, respectively, a day before. Bandra recorded 106mm, Dahisar 70.5mm, Ram Mandir 161mm, Chembur 86.5mm, Byculla 119mm, CSMT 153.5mm, Matunga 78.5mm, and Sion saw 112mm of rain in that period.

Mumbai Rains: Here are Top Updates

Incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai

Road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.

Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed.

Due to the rain and potholes on roads, traffic slowed down in some areas.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 50.87 mm, 32.13 mm and 23.55 mm, respectively, from 8 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

For adjoining Thane and Palghar districts, the weather bureau has issued an ‘orange’ alert, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy downpour at isolated places, the official said.

For Friday, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday.

“The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration,” Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded “extremely heavy” rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall, according to the IMD Mumbai.

IMD Forecasts Heavy to Very Heavy Showers

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours with some areas receiving extremely heavy showers, officials said on Thursday. The city witnessed incessant rainfall since Thursday morning, but there was no report of any major waterlogging in low-lying areas, they said.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted “heavy to very heavy rain” in the city on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday after the IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for the metropolis.

“The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration,” Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.

