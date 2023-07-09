Home

Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in North India; Check Details

Central Railways took numerous safeguards to manage train operations during the monsoon rains, including the construction of water pumps and micro-tunnelling.

For the past two days, Delhi has also experienced significant rainfall, and many disruptions have been caused due to it. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: The operation of twenty trains has been affected following the incessant rainfall, according to Northern Railway. Many trains were delayed and over dozen canceled owing to landslides and heavy water flows in several places, the news agency ANI has reported. As the monsoon season nears its end, torrential rainfall continues to pound northern regions like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and others. For the past two days, Delhi has also experienced significant rainfall, and many disruptions have been caused due to same.

Steps By Indian Railways To Mitigate The Problem

Central Railways took numerous safeguards to manage train operations during the monsoon rains, including the construction of water pumps and micro-tunnelling. The Central Railway erected over 166 water pumps in over 16 vulnerable areas.

Aside from that, the central railway zone worked on microtunneling in eight distinct areas, including Masjid, Sandhurst Road, and the Dadar-Parel area. Furthermore, more than 118.48 kilometres of drains on the city’s periphery were desilted. Other steps taken to reduce the consequences of heavy rains were tree pruning, muck removal, and culvert cleaning, the Financial Express reported.

Rain Status In Delhi NCR

On Saturday, Delhi received another round of rain, causing heavy traffic disruptions across the capital and the nearby regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s major weather station, received 21.4 mm of rain between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Moreover, the wall of Deshbandhu College also crumbled on Saturday as a result of the persistent rain that the Delhi NCR region has been receiving since Saturday morning.

About Indian Monsoon

The Indian summer monsoon normally lasts from June to September (Fig. 58d), with huge parts of western and central India receiving more than 90% of their total annual precipitation during this time, and southern and northwestern India receiving 50%–75% of their total annual precipitation. Monthly totals average 200–300 mm across the country, with the highest values reported during the peak of the monsoon season in July and August, as per NCEP.

