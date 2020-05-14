New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday witnessed respite from the rising temperature as heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed many parts of the Delhi-NCR. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Air India Staffer Tests Positive, Headquarters Sealed For 2 Days

The otherwise bright and clear sky was darkened by the dust storm on Thursday afternoon and then after a while showers and wind brought down the mercury level by several notches. As per updates, many areas, including Kashmere Gate area, received heavy rain amid lightning and thunder.

The rain started around 5 PM and then it led to power outages in some parts of the national capital following gusty winds and hailstorm.

As per updates from the IMD, rain and thundershower were expected in North and northwest India between May 13 and 14. The IMD had also predicted rain in Baghpat, Central, East, West, North and South Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hapur, Jhajjar, Meerut, Shahdara, Sonipat areas.

Prior to this, Delhi and Noida had witnessed dust storm last Sunday.