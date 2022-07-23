Assam Rains Latest Update: Even as the flood situation in other parts of Assam has been improved to a great extent, a fresh spell of rain resulted in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Guwahati on Saturday. Videos shared on social media showed many roads being submerged due to the heavy rainfall in Guwahati.Also Read - Domestic Flights: SpiceJet Announces 26 New Flights From July 22. Check Route Details Here

On the other hand, the officials told news agency PTI that the flood situation in Assam has improved although over 10,000 people remained affected in three districts.

Watch video of the flood-like situation in Guwahati

More than 10,000 people are suffering from the deluge in Cachar, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

In the flood, the Cachar district was the worst hit with over 6,600 people suffering, followed by Morigaon (2,600) and Tamulpur (900). Around 17,200 people were affected by the deluge in four districts till Thursday.

The toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year stood at 197. At present, over 44 villages are under water and 210 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

Around 1,084 people, including 190 children, have taken shelter in seven relief camps in two districts. Erosion has been reported in Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Baksa, Kamrup and Tamulpur districts.