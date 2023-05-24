Home

Heavy Rain In Jaipur, Hailstorm In Jammu; Temperature To Fall In North-West India

In Jaipur, the rain started with stormy winds around 2 pm on Wednesday, which continued till 4 pm.

A boy wades through the flooded road at Panch Batti square after heavy rain in Jaipur. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: It rained heavily on Wednesday in many districts including Jaipur and Sikar of Rajasthan. There was a huge drop in the temperature in the capital Jaipur. At the same time, hail fell in many parts of Jammu City after heavy rains.

The maximum temperature may decrease by 4-6 degrees over Northwest India in the next 3 days. IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy told that due to the new Western Disturbance, the temperature will drop and the heat wave will reduce. IMD has issued an orange alert for a thunderstorm and hailstorm in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani told that heavy rain is expected in the hilly areas in the next 2-3 days. At the same time, thunderstorms can occur in East India.

TEMPERATURE DROPS BY 17 DEGREES IN JAIPUR

In Jaipur, the rain started with stormy winds around 2 pm on Wednesday, which continued till 4 pm. Due to the rain, the day temperature dropped from 34 degrees to 17 degrees. Due to the new weather system activated in North India and the cyclonic circulation formed over the Pakistan-Punjab border, it is raining heavily. It also rained in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Wednesday morning.

METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT’S FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 3 DAYS

Moderate to heavy rains may occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh on May 25. Hail can also fall during this time.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 35 degrees on Thursday. This will continue till June 30. The maximum temperature in Delhi crossed 45 degrees on Monday.

Heavy rain is expected in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Meghalaya till May 26.

Heavy rains may occur in many areas of Bihar on May 25-26.

