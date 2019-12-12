New Delhi: The national capital region of Delhi was on Thursday was hit by unseasonal showers accompanied by a hailstorm, raising hopes among Delhiites for cleaner air to breathe. Following the downpour, the temperature is expected to drop further to add the much-awaited winter chill.

Several flights have been cancelled or diverted owing to the heavy rain and consequent congestion over Delhi Airport.

Air India: Due to heavy rain and consequent congestion over Delhi Airport,following fights are diverted and held up at Delhi :

A) Diverted to Jaipur

AI-687 Bombay/Delhi

AI-701 Kolkata/Delhi

B)Held Up at Delhi

AI-013 Delhi/Ahmedabad

AI-473 Delhi/Bhubaneswar

AI 939 Delhi/Bahrain — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 13-degree Celcius and the maximum temperature is 19-degree Celcius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted heavy rain in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, while light showers and lightening for Delhi. Light showers began in the second half of the day following a low-pressure zone over the area.

Delhi: Visuals from Lodhi Road as rain lashes parts of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5Ujpt5x359 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

The IMD had forecasted that parts of western Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh may also experience lightning.

The weather forecaster further stated that the minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was 12.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 21.5 degrees. Moreover, humidity levels were floating between 75 and 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, early morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘severe’ category for the consecutive day with major pollutants PM 10 at 372 and PM 2.5 at 257.