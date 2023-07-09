Home

Delhi Wakes Up to Rain, ‘Yellow Alert’ For Today; More Showers Likely

Delhi Rains The weather department yesterday forecasted high-intensity showers in Delhi for the next 2-3 days.

In view of the weather condition, the IMD issued a "yellow alert" for today. | Photo: ANI Twitter

New Delhi; Delhi woke up to a downpour on Sunday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day.

The national capital recorded 3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Saturday). The early morning showers have brought respite from the scorching heat and humidity but have also inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations. Waterlogging has also been witnessed in several parts of the capital.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from Mayur Vihar Phase II area pic.twitter.com/WVXuHMyR0E — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

IMD Forecast

The weather department yesterday forecasted high-intensity showers in Delhi for the next 2-3 days. The primary weather station of the UT, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 98.7 mm of downpour till 2.30 pm yesterday. In view of the weather condition, the IMD issued a “yellow alert” for today.

In a tweet, the Met Office stated that light to moderate showers would continue in several parts of Delhi-NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri, Kosali, Sohana, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, and Rewari (Haryana).

The agency predicted heavy showers in North India for the next four to five days. It further stated that the effect of the active monsoon will be witnessed in other states as well.

“This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain. The intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period,” said Charan Singh, Head of IMD, Delhi.

Orange Alert In Punjab, Haryana, And Chandigarh

In view of the current weather conditions, the IMD has issued an “Orange alert” for Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh, stating that the monsoon has arrived in these states before time, which usually arrives by July 5.

It also stated that a Western Disturbance has been activated due to which both the states will witness rain today and tomorrow, said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Additionally, the weather department has also forecasted isolated “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir during July 8-10, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, and Punjab during July 8-9.

Monsoon is fully active in India, and several parts are witnessing a good amount of rainfall.

