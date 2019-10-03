New Delhi: Bringing the four-month rainfall season to an end, heavy rain lashed many parts of the national capital and the NCR on Thursday. Apart from bringing solace from the acute humid conditions, the heavy downpour caused water logging in parts of the city which later led to severe traffic congestion. Because of the heavy rain, operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remained suspended from 7:56 PM to 8:22 PM.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/Fnk2qnbWFA — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain for Delhi, saying light scattered rains are expected in the national capital over the next three to four days which will help check humidity and pollution levels.

“Until mid-October, there’s no chance of smog from Punjab and Haryana to travel to the Delhi-NCR region as winds are blowing in the opposite direction,” the IMD had said.

Apart from Delhi, the IMD had also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya during next two to three days.

As per updates about pollution in the city, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the city’s air quality index at 55 which was in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Heavy rain in Bihar has caused a severe flood in the state which so far has claimed more than 40 lives. According to latest updates, six more people have died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents, taking the total death toll in the state to 117.