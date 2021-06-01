Itanagar: Incessant rain in the past Couple of days in Arunachal Pradesh triggered a flood-like situation in the state capital Itanagar on Monday, damaging buildings and other infrastructure, officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty, Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Effect Brings Heavy Rain in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

While a major portion of the National Highway-415, the lifeline of the state capital, was totally washed away in one part of the town, the blockage of drains triggered flash floods in and around a popular shopping complex here, inundating many shops.

The district administration had swung into action and both men and machines have been pressed into service to clear the blockade. A culvert which was washed away along the NH-415 near D Sector of Itanagar also damaged a few private buildings.

Executive Engineer of Highway Division Nani Tath said that the contractor concerned has to re-construct the damaged part, if it was caused due to a technical fault. He also that if the damage is due to natural reasons, the government would look into the matter.

Tath said that the water clogging near the shopping complex is because of construction of another similar facility.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has asked the highway authorities to repair the damaged portions of the highway.

“The damage of the highway and chocked drains are due to substandard quality of work and no proper research was done before executing the work,” Potom said.