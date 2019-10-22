New Delhi: Owing to low-pressure areas formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabia Sea, south Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will receive heavy rainfalls, the IMD has predicted. The low-pressure areas are likely to intensify into a depression.

The IMD has issued a red and orange alert for Karnataka on Tuesday. Heavy rain alert has been issued for parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

For the past few days, torrential rains in north interior Karnakata have wreaked havoc. Karnataka received 25.1 mm rainfall, against the normal 3.3 mm. Belagavi recorded 58 mm against the normal of 3.7 mm and Haveri received 61.2 mm against normal of 3.8 mm.

The Meteorological department recorded 58.1 mm rain from Sunday evening to Monday morning in Belagavi. In many districts of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges remained closed on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, squally weather is very likely over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea along with.

Fishermen have been advised not to put to sea due to rough seas.