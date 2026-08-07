Heavy rainfall forecast for Delhi-NCR: Many areas flooded by incessant rains; IMD issues Red Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued another warning for the entire Delhi-NCR region. The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for heavy rainfall. While the rain has brought relief from the heat and humidity, waterlogging and severe traffic jams in several areas have caused significant inconvenience.

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New Delhi: Heavy rain has been lashing Delhi-NCR since morning. Many areas, including Noida and Gurugram, are waterlogged, and traffic is crawling on the roads. Amidst this, the Meteorological Department has issued another warning for the entire Delhi-NCR region. The IMD has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for heavy rainfall. While the rain has brought relief from the heat and humidity, waterlogging and severe traffic jams in several areas have caused significant inconvenience.

Heavy rain expected in the coming hours

While issuing the Red Alert for Delhi, the IMD forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning, in various locations over the next few hours. The IMD has advised residents of Delhi and the NCR to exercise caution while travelling and to avoid waterlogged areas, as heavy rain continues across the region.

Major weather update – Delhi NCR (5:15pm) Excessive feeder bands from NW UP will enter Delhi NCR until late nights. • Current spell of moderate to heavy rains will continue atleast till 9pm across Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad. Reduction is expected thereafter… pic.twitter.com/Ns0xAySzVd — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) August 7, 2026

Rain-bearing clouds to enter Delhi from UP

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya stated that heavy rain-bearing clouds from northwest UP are expected to enter Delhi-NCR by late night. The current spell of heavy rain in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad is likely to continue until 9 PM. Rainfall is expected to subside thereafter, though light rain may persist until midnight.

A heavy rain alert is in effect for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. An additional 40–80 mm of rainfall is expected by 8 PM. These areas have already received between 80 mm and 140 mm of rain since midnight. Total rainfall could reach up to 200 mm, raising concerns about severe waterlogging in various locations.

Several areas have already recorded over 100 mm of rainfall. In the coming hours, rainfall is expected to cross the 150 mm mark in many places, and some areas could receive up to 200 mm of rain by midnight. Several areas in the NCR are already facing waterlogging, and conditions could worsen tonight.

Why is there such heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this heavy rainfall is being caused by multiple weather systems simultaneously active over North India. The IMD has warned that heavy rain is likely to continue, raising the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas, localised flooding, and traffic disruptions.

Traffic jams due to heavy rain in Delhi

It has been raining in Delhi-NCR since this morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas. Heavy traffic was reported on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, at ITO, and on Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi, and Shaheen Bagh.

Traffic jams were also reported in parts of East Delhi, such as GT Road, GTB Enclave, and Dilshad Garden. Social media users reported waterlogging in several areas, including Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Sainik Farms, and sections of the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.