New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, bringing down the temperature to around 28 degrees celsius.

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of entire Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Gurugram, Manesar, Nuh, Sohana and Nuh, Sohna, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Chandpur, Mehem, Hansi during next 2 hours, IMD predicted

More rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms will occur at Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Hodal, Noida, Greater Noida, Barsana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Sambhal, Chandausi, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Jattari, Khair, Khurja, Kosli, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Bawal, Narnaul, the IMD tweeted.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Rajaji Marg. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.