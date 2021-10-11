New Delhi: Two cyclonic circulations in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal each are likely to bring in heavy rainfall in much of central and peninsular India over the next two days, the IMD said on Sunday. The cyclonic circulations were reported by the IMD as conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.Also Read - Weather Alert: THESE Two Cities of West Bengal Receive Historic Rainfall, Downpour To Continue, Says IMD

The first cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the same region during next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move west-north-westwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days, the IMD said.

"Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 5 days," it added.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over east central Arabian Sea and extends up to mid-tropospheric level tilting south-westwards with height. It is very likely to persist during next 3-4 days, and under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during next two days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe between October 12 and 14, the IMD release said. The withdrawal of southwest monsoon commenced very late on October 6 this year as against the normal date of September 17.

(With IANS inputs)