New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, Tikamgarh, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 2.1 km above mean sea level.

“The cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persist. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood during next 12 hours,” read the weather bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

“Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning.

The organisation advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.