Weather Update: The IMD, in its latest bulletin on Wednesday, issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several states till September 25. Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till September 25 and very likely over Arunachal Pradesh till September 24. Further, it is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam till September 23. Heavy rainfall spells over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and East Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days in association with the low-pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, East Rajasthan, Telangana, and Konkan & Goa.

Impact expected and action suggested due to isolated very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh on 21st and over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September, 2022.

Impact Expected

Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall

Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time

Minor damage to kutcha roads

Possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure

Localized Landslides/Mudslides

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation

It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)

Action Suggested