Weather: The IMD, in its latest bulletin, issued a heavy rainfall warning for several states/UTs till September 27. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may witness heavy rainfall across the next three days. Odisha may witness heavy rainfall on September 27. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on September 25.