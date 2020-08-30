New Delhi: Heavy rains have battered Madhya Pradesh with 35-year-old woman dying on Sunday and three others taken injured after a house collapsed following heavy rains in Sehore. Around 60 stranded people were lifted from a village in the district by an IAF helicopter. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today, “Eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh and efforts are currently underway to evacuate nearly 1,200 people stranded in 40 flooded villages of the state.” Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: 'One Year Will be Wasted if Medical And Engineering Exams Are Not Conducted on Time', Says MP CM

Following heavy showers in several parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last couple of days, nearly 7,000 people have so far been rescued across the state and 170 relief camps are set up in the affected districts, said Manish Rastogi, the principal secretary to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the last two days, over 7,000 people stranded in 454 villages of 12 districts were evacuated as heavy rains hit large parts of the state, Chouhan told reporters.

Water level of the Narmada river, which flows across various districts of the state, has not risen further on Sunday, he said. In the last two days, heavy rains pounded nine districts of the state, including Hoshangabad, Sehore, Chhindwara and Narshinghpur, leading to a rise in the level ofthe Narmada river at some places.

