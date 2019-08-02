New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next two days on August 3 and 4. Meanwhile, moderate rainfall continued to lash the capital city of Maharashtra and the adjoining areas during the past week.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology in India Meteorological Department of Mumbai, K S Hosalikar tweeted, “With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall.”

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hovered around 25 degree Celsius. Due to the prediction of a downpour, the temperature on Saturday is likely to go down to 30 degree Celsius.

Rainfall Updates.

With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.

Warnings are issued including West coast.

— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

Private weather agency SkyMet weather on Friday tweeted, “Intense rains likely over Colaba, Malabar hills, Dharavi, Chembur, Navi Mumbai with some parts of SantaCruz, Ghatkopar, Kalyan, Vasai and Thane during next 3-4 hours. Water logging likely at many areas and commuters would face problem.” The adjoining areas of Mumbai such as Powai, Goregaon, Andheri, Thane and Nerul have received heavy rainfall since Friday, stated IMD.

As per an IMD statement, Mumbai has seen the heaviest July rainfall since 1908 while for Thane and Pune since 1901. This year, rainfall had exceeded the average for the month, 840 mm, by July 20.