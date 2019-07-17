New Delhi: Heavy rains brought a much-needed relief in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the rains likely to continue through Thursday as well.

The rainfall brought down the temperatures and gave a break from the prolonged dry spell. Adjoining regions such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida witnessed a downpour accompanied by thunderstorm and strong wind currents up to 70 km per hour.

These regions are witnessing downpour due to the shifting of Monsoon Trough southwards, which was earlier persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, according to the Skymet weather forecasting agency, “The weather activities will once again start decreasing, however, chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out. Dry weather will once again take over entire Delhi and NCR area by July 20-21.”

The city also witnessed traffic snarls at several places due to the rains. The Delhi Police tweeted about the congestion on road saying, “Traffic is affected on Nangloi-Najafgarh road due to waterlogging.”

The city on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celcius, two degrees down the usual, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celcius. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celcius.

With ANI inputs