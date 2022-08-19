Odisha Weather Latest Update: Many areas of east and central India, including Odisha and Jharkhand, are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming three days, a recent prediction by the India Meteorological Department has said. On the other hand, a low pressure is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the northern Bay and move northwestwards across the Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.Also Read - 18 Fisherman Go Missing After Their Trawler Sinks In Bay Of Bengal, Search Operation Underway

Flood situation to worsen in Odisha:

A fresh spell of torrential rain over the next two days, due to the formation of a new low pressure area, is likely to worsen the flood situation in Odisha. The weather system, third in two weeks, took shape over the northeast Bay of Bengal in the morning and is set to concentrate into a well-marked low pressure, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. Also Read - Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies Into Deep Depression, Odisha's Coastal Districts On High Alert

Fishermen asked not to venture into deep sea

The Met office asked fisherfolk who are in deep sea to return to the coast by Thursday. They have also been advised not to venture off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal for the next two days as the sea can be very rough. Squally weather with wind speed of 45-65 kmph is expected over the northern Bay. Also Read - Dance, Colour And Festive Splendour; Bookmark These 5 Places To Visit This September

Red alert for several Odisha districts

The weatherman has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rain in parts of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. This may lead to water level rise in rivers, flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses.

It has also put out an orange alert of downpour at a few places in 14 districts, including Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur. A yellow warning of heavy rain has been issues for seven districts, including Khurda and Puri.

Red alert issued in Jharkhand

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert’ for parts of Jharkhand, where heavy rainfall is likely due to the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall might continue till Saturday in many parts of the state, the weather department said. A red alert’ (07-20 cm rainfall) has been issued for Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts, the officials said, adding, some districts in west and central Jharkhand might also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Widespread rainfall expected in West Bengal:

The low pressure system over north Bay of Bengal is expected to cause widespread rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend. The coastal and western districts of the state received isolated heavy rain last week owing to a depression in northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing relief to farmers in the rice-growing districts, which have seen deficient rainfall this monsoon.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands. The north-east, south-east and northern parts of the state might experience lightning activity coupled with strong winds (30-55 kmph), the officials said.

After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually, Ranchi Meteorological Centre In-Charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.