New Delhi: Torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day as Southwest monsoon strengthened in the state forcing shutters of four dams on Periyar river to be opened.

A red alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur districts between July 19 and July 22, while the northernmost district of Kasaragod is likely to come under the alert on Saturday.

One shutter each on Kallarkuty and Pambla dams, two shutters on Malankara dam in Idukki and nine shutters on Boothathankettu dam were opened on Friday.

The second spell of monsoon has brought heavy downpour in the state which had been at least 46 per cent rain deficient till July 15.

Low lying areas in Kozhikode and Kannur were waterlogged for over six hours and some people in Kannur district were also shifted to relief camps as water entered their houses.

Nearly seven fishermen who had put out to sea from Vizhinijam and Shaktikulnagara in Kollam in separate boats have been missing as the downpour turned the sea rough. Search operations were being conducted after the locals protested saying that no efforts were being taken to trace them.

Moreover, several trees were uprooted, some of them damaging homes. Minor landslips have also affected traffic in the Idukki district. Idukki District Collector H Dineshan told news agency PTI that the necessary precautions to deal with any situation have been taken.

Following last year’s mismanagement of dams, the state government authorities have now issued a high alert in several districts in the state.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasargod districts.