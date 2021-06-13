New Delhi: Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to lash several parts of India today and in the coming days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a weather warning for several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Eastern Railway to Resume Passenger Special Train Services From June 14 | Full List Here

The IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

As per the IMD, Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Raisen, Damoh, Umaria, Pendra Road, Bolangir, Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Purulia, Dhanbad, Darbhanga.

The MeT department further said that the low-pressure area now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height, said the weather agency, adding that it is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days.

Moreover, an east-west trough at lower tropospheric levels runs from south Punjab to the center of low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha.

The east-west trough is very likely to persist during the next 3-4 days. In addition, strong southwesterly winds are prevailing along the west coast at lower levels and an off-shore trough lies off the west coast. These conditions are likely to persist during the next 4-5 days.

Under the influence of the southwesterly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls has been predicted over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana during next 3-4 days.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD said.

It further predicted widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls over coastal and adjoining Ghats districts of Maharashtra and Goa and Karnataka during next 5 days.

“Isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa during June 12 to 15 and over Madhya Maharashtra on June 14 and 15, 2021 and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during June 12 to 15.”

Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will witness moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning and strong gusty winds during the next 4 to 5 days.

This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals working outdoors, warned the IMD.

(With ANI inputs)