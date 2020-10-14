Hyderabad: As many as 11 people died and several were injured in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana after incessant rainfall in parts of the state for the second consecutive day. Also Read - IMD Alert in Andhra Pradesh: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall For Next 2 Days, People Advised to Stay Indoors

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad in the past two days, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday.

“I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I’m on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar,” he tweeted.

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Mf81A6UAum — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Some boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses, killing eight people on the spot and injuring four persons. The injured are being treated, a police official said.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area in Hyderabad on Tuesday due to heavy rains, police said.

