Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; has monsoon reached national capital?

It is yet to be ascertained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) if the monsoon has finally arrived in the national capital.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: June 26, 2026, 9:14 PM IST
Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; has monsoon reached national capital?
(File image)

New Delhi: Heavy rains have lashed Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, providing relief from the hot and humid conditions. It is yet to be ascertained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) if the monsoon has finally arrived in the national capital.

However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and thunderstorms for the next few days with cloudy skies likely to persist until July 1.

Read more: Noida reels under heavy rain, roads submerged and traffic hits standstill-IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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