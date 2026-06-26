Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; has monsoon reached national capital?

It is yet to be ascertained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) if the monsoon has finally arrived in the national capital.

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New Delhi: Heavy rains have lashed Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, providing relief from the hot and humid conditions. It is yet to be ascertained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) if the monsoon has finally arrived in the national capital.

However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and thunderstorms for the next few days with cloudy skies likely to persist until July 1.