Guwahati: At least four people died after a landslide in the Nizarapar area near Boragaon in Guwahati on Tuesday morning. The landslide occurred after heavy rains lashed the city early morning. As per a local media report, "A house has been destroyed due to the landslide and four labourers who were inside the house were buried."

Speaking to the media, DCP West Nabaneet Mahanta said, "Four labourers were residing at the spot where the landslide occurred. They got trapped under the debris and died. The bodies of the labourers have been recovered."

The landslide was triggered by heavy rain on Monday night, which continued till early Tuesday morning. "We received the information at around 2:30 am and immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation. According to local residents, one of them was from Kokrajhar District and the other three were from Dhubri District," said an official.

The missing labourers according to local media reports have been identified as Munwar Hussain, Mofizul Haque, Amrul Haque and Asanur Ali who were staying as tenants in the house that got destroyed.