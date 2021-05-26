Kolkata: Hours before Cyclone Yaas makes landfall, strong winds accompanied by heavy rains lashed the city of Kolkata and several other cities of West Bengal on Wednesday morning. As per predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall by noon on Wednesday with a wind speed of about 130 to 155 kmph and at present, it is currently centered over the northwest Bay of Bengal. And, in view of the impending landfall, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand informed the IMD. The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states. Also Read - WATCH: 'Tornado' Strikes Bengal Ahead of Cyclone Yaas Landfall, 2 Killed

“Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today,” IMD said. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Kolkata Airport Shut as 'Yaas' Approaches Landfall, Rains Batter East Coast

#WATCH | West Bengal: Sea turns rough at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, as #CycloneYaas nears landfall. pic.twitter.com/19nbvbgHNL — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

The IMD had earlier informed that the cyclone is very likely to reach near north Odisha coast close to Bhadrak’s Dhamra port by the early morning of May 26. In view of the cyclonic storm, Kolkata airport has totally been shut for any operations between 08:30 am and 7:45 pm on May 26. Bhubaneswar airport was also shut last night till 5 am on May 27.

Over 11.5 lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal ahead of the cyclone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Tuesday, adding that she will stay at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on May 25 and May 26 to monitor the cyclonic situation and relief work. Meanwhile, two persons were electrocuted and at least 80 houses were damaged in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts due to strong winds and heavy rainfall on Tuesday at the onset of cyclone Yaas. As many as 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains have been cancelled from May 24 to 29.

The Indian Navy, too, has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimise damages. As part of the preparation, two Navy Diving Teams and five flood relief teams comprising of specialized Navy personnel with associated equipment and inflatable boats, have been deployed.