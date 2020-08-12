New Delhi: After a long spell of sultry weather, heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that showers are very likely to continue over the region through the next couple of days, covering most areas of the national capital. Also Read - Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain For Gujarat, Issues Red Alert; NDRF Deploys 14 Teams

Dark clouds hovered over the national capital throughout the day, raising hopes of relief, but the rains kept the Delhiites waiting until after 8 PM. The temperature during the day soared at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal and humidity levels shot up to 92 per cent.

The IMD had already predicted heavy rains in the capital city between Sunday to Thursday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded just 0.2 mm rainfall till 5:30 PM.

Notably, the national capital has recorded 72 per cent less rainfall than normal in August so far with only 31.1 mm rainfall, the lowest in 10 years.

Normally, Delhi receives about 109.6 mm of rains in the month of August.

