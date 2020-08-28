New Delhi: Delhi woke up to witness heavy showers on Friday morning that brought much-needed relief from the intense humidity for the past few days. However, the downpour caused traffic snarls and flooding in several areas of the national capital. Also Read - Delhi Metro Stops Phase 4 Work After Forest Department Notice For Violating Rules

The minimum temperature in the capital city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius today, a notch above the season's average, while the humidity was 77 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Severe thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall hit parts of east Delhi, central Delhi, Barapullah flyover and Nizamuddin received rainfall. Images and videos surfaced showing waterlogging in some areas.

Waterlogging at Janpath area after widespread rains in the capital.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/skbaxXSrvL — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi NCR and its surrounding areas as it warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north and central parts of India. The met department noted “a well-marked low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next two days and weaken gradually.”

Delhi traffic police had also issued an advisory to avoid areas waterlogging prone areas and check the traffic congestion before stepping out of the house. The weatherman forecast for the entire day is generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening.

Meanwhile, rains have lashed other states Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh as well as Odisha.