Gurugram: The residents of the national capital and neighbouring region Gurugram woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday morning. In a relief from sultry weather conditions, several parts of the national capital received incessant rainfall on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction on Tuesday morning, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in many parts of Delhi and Haryana and Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Early morning visuals from Kautilya Marg. pic.twitter.com/HkWZbsegJn — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many places of North-west Delhi, Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Narnaul, Kosli, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Rajgarh, Deeeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 2 hours," tweeted IMD at 5.26 am.

Sultry weather troubled the national capital with maximum temperature recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday