New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas bringing much-needed relief to the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted light to moderate showers in Delhi this week.

Visuals of rains were captured from Rajpath and Southern Avenue in Delhi.

However, the sudden downpour caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas including Southern Avenue and Teen Murti area in the capital.

#WATCH Delhi: Waterlogging in South Avenue following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/zAykVIlIhQ — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Earlier today, the met department said “thunderstorm with wind speed 20-40 KMPH & moderate to heavy intensity rain” would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi during next two hours, including Panipat, Jind, Hissar, Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Rewari, Bhiwari, Nuh, Manesar, Gurugram, Kosli, Bawal, Sohna, Mathura, Bharatpur, Agra, Palwal, Faridabad, Gohana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Garmukteshar, Bulandshahar, Khair, and Siyana.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 1.8 mm rainfall. Lodhi Road observed 2.4 mm rainfall, Ridge 1.2 mm, Palam and Aaya Nagar recorded no rainfall, a senior MeT official said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.