Heavy Rains Lashes Delhi, Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Jams | Watch

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital (Visuals from near India Gate) pic.twitter.com/Bboii0Hoe4 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023





