New Delhi: Heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and several parts of the country has led to a surge in the prices of tomato and onion which has almost doubled.

Tomato and onion are getting sold at the rate of Rs 80 and Rs 50 per kg in Haryana and Punjab respectively and prices of other vegetables have also surged sharply after heavy rains damaged crops in both states as well as Himachal Pradesh.

“Just a week ago, onion was selling at Rs 20-25 per kg and prices have now doubled. There is a reduction in the supply of onion in the northern region from states like Maharashtra from where bulk supplies come,” said the traders on Thursday.

Parts of Punjab and Haryana recently witnessed floods and crop fields over hundreds of acres were inundated.

According to the traders, tomato prices doubled from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg, peas prices from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 120 per kg, cauliflower at around Rs 100 per kg from Rs 60-70 per kg earlier while beans price jumped to 90 per kg from Rs 50 per kg.

Bottle gourd was selling at around Rs 50 per kg as against Rs 40 per kg earlier, carrot rates have gone up from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, okra was costing Rs 60 per kg as against Rs 40 per kg earlier, traders said.

(With PTI Inputs)