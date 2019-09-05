New Delhi: Torrential rains crippled day to day lives in Mumbai city as several passengers of Delhi-bound IndiGo flight were made to wait for over seven hours in the second-half of Wednesday, including many waiting inside the aircraft as the downpour continued to lash for the second day.

Furious, many passengers took Twitter to complain about their hardships on board as the airline staff were unprepared to handle such a situation. Passengers grumbled that they were neither given refreshments nor allowed to deboard.

IndiGo flight 6E-6097 was scheduled to leave from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport in Mumbai at 3:15 PM and reach New Delhi at 5:30 PM. However, the aircraft finally took off at 9:55 PM.

An angry passenger Avneesh Mathur said on Twitter, “Pathetic customer services by Indigo at Mumbai airport, people have been waiting for more than 9 hours with no clue.”

“Passengers of indigo mumbai-delhi flight, suffering from past 6 hours on mumbai airport. Flight is not taking off nor passengers are allowed to go out.. What the hell is happening here?” tweeted Pooja Rathi.

Another passenger on a different flight by the same airlines posted, “@IndiGo6E Horrendous experience today at #Mumbaiairport.No ground staff coz of which was stuck in #6E394 for 3 hours!Seriously you don’t have staff or was it just an instance of #mismanagement.And on top of that the first officer let on lying on the situation!”

The situation worsened as the airline was scrambling for manpower after many staff members failed to reach the airport due to roadblocks and waterlogging.

Reasoning out the crisis situation, the leading airline said, “Due to the unprecedented non-stop rains in Mumbai, there are close to 30 flights on ground. As a result of flooding and water logging on roads and the subsequent traffic jams, many of our ground support staff, crew and captains have not been able to reach the airport on time. As a result, the departure flights have also been held up We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy.”

However, IndiGo also violated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) policy which requires all airlines to provide passengers with refreshments if the flight is delayed for less than 24 hours, and accommodation if it is delayed for over a day.

Over 20 flights have been cancelled and more than 280 delayed since Tuesday at the Mumbai International airport. Moreover, there was an average delay of 65 minutes in flights.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Local, which is considered the lifeline of the city and was among the essential services to be hit by rains on Wednesday, was partially restored. In Dadar, private bus services resumed as the water receded from the area.