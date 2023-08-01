Heavy Rains Likely To Lash West Bengal, Odisha; IMD Sounds Red Alert

Deep Depression Forming

A deep depression is expected to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast tonight. This will bring light to moderate rainfall at most places in Odisha, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Odisha tonight. There will also be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trending Now

West Bengal is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over coastal districts tonight. There will also be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal on Wednesday, as per the Mint.

India Received 25% Less rainfall.

East and northeast India have received 25% less rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1. Squally winds with speeds of 55–65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are currently prevailing over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Bangladesh–West Bengal coasts.

Winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off the north Odisha coast until Wednesday morning and decrease thereafter, the report said.

“It is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Bangladesh coast east of Khepupara by Tuesday evening and thereafter move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours,” the weather bulletin said.

Odhisa Receives Record Rainfall

Odisha received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with the state capital Bhubaneswar receiving a record 259.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. This was the highest rainfall Bhubaneswar has received in the month of August to date. The previous record was 254.2 mm of rainfall received on August 20, 1997.

The heavy rainfall was caused by a deep depression that was located over the northeast Bay of Bengal. The depression has since moved away from the coast, but the rains are expected to continue in Odisha for the next few days, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

Fishermen were advised To Stay Away From the sea.

have been advised to stay away from the sea due to rough to very rough sea conditions prevailing over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Bangladesh-West Bengal-North Odisha coasts until Wednesday morning. The sea conditions are expected to be rough due to strong winds and high waves. There is a risk of accidents and injuries if fishermen venture into these areas. The IMD has advised fishermen to stay alert and to follow the instructions of the local authorities.