New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared an advisory to take precautions during monsoons as heavy to very rainfall have been predicted in several parts of the country over the next few days. As per the IMD forecast, rainfall activity is likely to gradually enhance over Peninsular India from July 31 (Sunday). Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Western Himalayas during next five days, the weather agency said.
Every year, several deaths are reported due to rain-related incidents across the country. So, in order to prevent any mishap during the monsoons. the IMD has released measures to deal with the rainy season.
Precautions to take during rainy season
- Do not take shelter under isolated trees as it can be dangerous.
- Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
- Follow any traffic advisories that are issued during the period
- Avoid going to areas where waterlogging is reported. As per the IMD advisory, it has also been advised to avoid staying near vulnerable structures.
- Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and outdoor watery area (e.g. paddy transplantation).
- Go indoors or seek safe pukka shelters after hearing thunder. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
- If no shelter is available, immediately get into the lightning crouch.
- During travel, stay inside car or bus or train when thunderstorm occurs.
- Do not use electric/ electronic appliance and also stay away from downed power lines.
- If possible, avoid travelling to landslide-prone areas during the monsoon.