New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared an advisory to take precautions during monsoons as heavy to very rainfall have been predicted in several parts of the country over the next few days. As per the IMD forecast, rainfall activity is likely to gradually enhance over Peninsular India from July 31 (Sunday). Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Western Himalayas during next five days, the weather agency said.Also Read - Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Chennai On August 1, Several Districts To Receive Strong Wind Too

Every year, several deaths are reported due to rain-related incidents across the country. So, in order to prevent any mishap during the monsoons. the IMD has released measures to deal with the rainy season.

Precautions to take during rainy season