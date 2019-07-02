Mumbai: In view of the heavy rains in Mumbai, Western Railways suburban services are running between Churchgate and Virar but the frequency may be low between Vasai Road and Virar due to receipt of outstation trains. (Catch LIVE Updates of Mumbai Rains Here)

16 UP and DN main line trains have been regulated at various stations in Mumbai divisions due to heavy rain in Virar, Nalasopara, Palghar Stations. The water level is reaching above 150 mm on rail level. The trains which have been regulated are 12904, 22904, 22928,12962, 12902, 19208, 19218, 22944,12928, 12264, 19424, 12450,19020, 59442, 12298 & 12268.

Some trains of Western Railways have also been cancelled or short terminated. The details are here:

Western Railway: Due to water logging at Nalasopara following trains have been cancelled /short terminated. pic.twitter.com/bqrXqkZSKi — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the Central Railway Mumbai Suburban Services will run in the following sections only till further notice: CSMT Andheri Goregaon harbour line, Vashi-Panvel harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel Trans-harbour, the 4th corridor to Kharkopar, Thane Kasara and Thane Karjat/Khopoli.

Central Railway CPRO said, “It is nature’s fury. Moving trains in Kurla-Thane section in such rains is a safety hazard at this point of time. Suburban train movement has been suspended till further advice.”