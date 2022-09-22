Delhi Rains: An incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.Also Read - Delhi to Relax Mask Mandate at Public Places in Phases As COVID Cases Decline. Check Latest Guidelines

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check. Several parts of the city are also witnessing waterlogging which is resulting in long traffic jams. Also Read - Traffic Movement Affected Due to Heavy Downpour, IMD Predicts More Rains For 2-3 Days | Highlights

WATCH VIDEOS HERE

Just two day rains in New Delhi, Capital of India water logged. pic.twitter.com/FFlaFefDTy — kaadraghu (@ragusmg2) September 22, 2022

Also Read - Ahead Of Winter, Centre Asks Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi To Chalk Out Plans To Curb Stubble Burning

Gurugram is reeling under the long traffic snarls given the incessant rains since morning. This is near Gurugram-Delhi Highway near Rajiv Chowk. Service lanes are flooded too. #Gurugram #rains #gurugramdelhitraffic #highway pic.twitter.com/PPICKAjuzq — Surbhi Garwal (@surbhigarwal) September 22, 2022

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.