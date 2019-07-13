Patna: Bihar is likely to receive heavy rains in next 24-36 hours that may cause flood-like situation over the foothills, Skymet reported on Saturday.

Other parts of the state may see good rains as well, the tweet put out by the weather agency said.

“Heavy rain may cause flood like situations over the foothills of #Bihar during next 24-36 hours. Other parts may see good rains as well,” the Skymet tweeted.

The flood-like condition is also likely in Northeast Uttar Pradesh as the state might receive heavy rains in next 24-36 hours.

Further, the weather department has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital Region before July 15. However, light showers are only expected to hit the city next week on Monday, Tuesday with dusty and humid conditions preceding it this week.

The IMD recorded heavy rainfall on Thursday at isolated places over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Meanwhile, at least six persons were killed and more than 4 lakh people living across 17 districts affected as the flood situation in Assam turned grim with many rivers flowing above the danger level in various places. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operations.