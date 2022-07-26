Srinagar: Security forces evacuated 4,000 Amarnath Yatris to safety after heavy rains in the Amarnath shrine area triggered flash floods on Tuesday, said officials.Also Read - Maths Teacher From Srinagar Makes ‘Unique’ Solar Car, Anand Mahindra Reacts And Says This

Heavy rains occurred in the Amarnath shrine area in the afternoon, said the Police sources. "Alert security forces deployed in the area swung into action immediately and evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety," a source said.