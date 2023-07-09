Home

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in North India, Delhi Records Highest Downpour in 4 Decades | 10 Points

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: The rain fury has wreaked havoc in North India claiming 12 lives in the last 48 hours. The weather department has predicted more downpours over the next few days. Several roads and national highways were closed due to water logging. Motorists and pedestrians in the national capital had a hard time navigating waterlogged roads, flyovers, and footpaths.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all its officials to inspect the flooded areas. The CM took to Twitter and wrote, “Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground.”

Rains in North India: Top 10 Updates

At least 12 people have died in the past two days as heavy rain flooded several parts of north India. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in single day in July since 1982. The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the third consecutive day today following incessant rains and landslides. Several parts of Gurugram experienced waterlogging and power outages. In an unfortunate incident, a 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when the ceiling of her flat fall on her, while four people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan. A woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar early this morning after their house collapsed due to heavy rain, according to a NDTV report. In Jammu and Kashmir, two Army soldiers died after being swept away in flash floods in the Poonch district yesterday. Heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab also as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states A portion of the national highway in Kullu district washed away as the Beas river breached the danger mark.

North India Rains: VIDEOS

Welcome to Sangam Vihar, New Delhi. This area belongs to National Capital. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/deGkHUhvlB — Mohammad Navi Saifi (@mdnavisaifi) July 9, 2023

Capital of the world’s fifth largest economy. Video from GK1.

Flooding, long power cuts, garbage on roads, massive traffic jams…

Delhi is a shit show! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/yQosD51XO2 — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) July 8, 2023

