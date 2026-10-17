Heavy snowfall and landslide warnings in the mountains; cold wave alert in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorms and winds with speed reaching 40 to 60 kmph are likely over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

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Heavy snowfall and landslide warnings in the mountains; cold wave alert in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (File)

The Meteorological Department has issued a major weather alert, predicting a double-blind attack across North India, from the mountains to the plains. While warnings of heavy snowfall and landslides have been issued in hilly states, a mild cold snap has descended on plains states like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during the morning and night.

Fresh snowfall has been continuing in the high mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh like Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur since last night, due to which the temperature there has reached close to zero.

Rain in Manali, Dharamshala and lower areas

Additionally, due to continuous rainfall in Manali, Dharamshala, and lower areas, the risk of landslides on mountain roads has increased significantly. In view of this, the administration has advised tourists to avoid traveling to high altitude areas and to exercise extreme caution. Several important connecting roads have also been blocked to traffic due to heavy snowfall.

Delhi-NCR will remain cloudy today, but rain is unlikely. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in many parts of South India. The weather department said rain is less likely in North, Northwest, and Central India. Weather is expected to remain normal in the central, eastern, and northeastern states.

Chances of rain in some areas of Punjab and Rajasthan

However, scattered light rain is possible in some areas of Punjab and Rajasthan on Saturday. Despite the recent monsoon withdrawal, these areas have received rain due to western disturbances.

Temperatures will gradually fall in both hilly and plain areas. Nighttime temperatures may drop, especially, signaling the onset of winter. A western disturbance is currently active over northern Punjab and surrounding areas. A cyclonic circulation also persists over southern Haryana-northern Rajasthan and southern Rajasthan-northern Gujarat.

Chances of rain in hilly states

Due to the influence of this system, there may be rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 17-18 October and 21-22 October.

Light rain is also possible in parts of eastern Rajasthan on Saturday. Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan, with possible thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain and flood threat in South India

The IMD has announced the entry of the northeast monsoon into South India. Widespread rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, and Lakshadweep on October 17.

Very heavy rainfall is possible over south interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is also on alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Winds of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour are expected across Kerala, interior Karnataka, and Telangana. A moderate risk of flash flooding has been reported for parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Condition of Delhi-NCR

Delhi and surrounding areas will experience partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. Winds will blow from the east at up to 18 kilometers per hour in the morning, slowing down during the day and night.