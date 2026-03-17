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Heavy snowfall in Himachal leaves over 1,000 vehicles trapped at Atal Tunnel stretch, rescue teams rush to clear massive traffic jam

Heavy snowfall in Himachal leaves over 1,000 vehicles trapped at Atal Tunnel stretch, rescue teams rush to clear massive traffic jam

Heavy snowfall near Atal Tunnel stranded over 1,000 vehicles, leaving tourists trapped overnight in freezing conditions as rescue teams worked to clear roads and restore traffic movement.

Atal Tunnel Snowfall

Over 1,000 vehicles were stranded near the Atal Tunnel located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after a sudden snowfall. The disturbance has caused huge traffic congestion on the Manali–Keylong highway as vehicles could not move forward from Atal Tunnel past midnight on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media showed stranded vehicles stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the highway due to the heavy snowfall that began late Sunday evening. Thousands of tourists who were visiting the hill station are stranded and had to spend the night inside their vehicles in harsh weather conditions.

Snowfall Blocks Traffic near Atal Tunnel; Tourists Stranded

Pictures from inside the vehicles showed tourists shivering in the cold as snow blocked movement on a key stretch of highway between Manali and Lahaul-Spiti.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Snowfall : Over 1,200 roads closed, life disrupted in Manali, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti

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8-Km Traffic Jam; Tourists Panic Near Tunnel

“There is a traffic jam of several kilometres near the south portal of the Atal tunnel,” officials told News18.

“The vehicles stranded near Atal tunnel are stuck in around 8-km long traffic jam near Manali,” reports suggest. Tourists panicked as they got stranded near the tunnel while visiting Manali to see snowfall.

Families with children, older passengers among those stranded

Videos posted online showed vehicles packed bumper to bumper on highways covered in thick snow. The BRO immediately started rescue operations after snowfall blocked the roads and movements. Machines have been sent to Manali to clear the snow and traffic.

Heavy snowfall hits the vehicle passengers stranded

Heavy snowfall has been blamed on a western disturbance that gripped northern India over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department earlier issued warnings of rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy snowfall likely over HP in next 2 days: IMD

“It is likely to snow over Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and also rain in rest parts of state during next two days,” the weather department stated. The IMD predicts more snowfall over northern India’s hills over the next few days. Local authorities suggest travellers check weather forecasts before heading out to hill stations this weekend.

“Tourists are advised not to travel towards high-altitude areas including Manali till further notice,” officials added.

Police patrols and teams have been deployed at toll nakas to regulate traffic movement on the highways leading to Manali. Over 1,000 vehicles get stranded at Atal Tunnel after heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. The snowfall comes at a time when traffic was smooth at the iconic tunnel and connectivity between Manali to Lahaul-Spiti districts.

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