Mumbai/Pune: An orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Pune has been issued by the weather department for Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to hit Mumbai, Thane and Pune today.

An orange alert is a signal for authorities to gear up for a situation that might eventually turn severe.

“Due to heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall possibility from July 27, there may be flooding in low-lying areas. Wall collapses in case of old structures cannot be ruled out,” an IMD told a leading daily.

Palghar has been put on the red alert for July 26 and July 28.

On Thursday, the financial capital on Thursday witnessed water-logging and other rainfall-prone incidents throwing normal life out of gear. The intense spell was in the forecast for yesterday.

“A few spells of rain/shower with heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs,” IMD, Mumbai, had said.

Further, Skymet Weather reported 46.76 per cent cloud build-up in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas woke up to heavy spell of rain, as predicted.

Notably, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.