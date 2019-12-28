New Delhi: Trashing allegations that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was heckled, pushed and strangulated while she was on her way to meet the family members of an activist arrested during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

Kalanidhi Naithini, SSP Lucknow (pic 2) : Today, morning area incharge, Dr Archana Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent where she has mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s car was not moving in the scheduled route rather a different route. pic.twitter.com/cYNnAhkj6V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

According to the written report submitted by the in-charge, Archana Singh, Priyanka’s fleet started from Mall Avenue to Gokhale Marg. But from 1090 crossing, Priyanka Gandhi’s car took a different route towards Lohia Road. At that time, she was stopped as the police had no prior information on where she was going. She was stopped because of security reasons. Her party members refused to give the details. Then she got down from the car and started walking. Meanwhile, the rumours doing the rounds on social media that she was heckled are baseless. “I discharged my duty properly,” Archana Singh wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, “At the Lohia crossing, her vehicle was stopped, she protested and asked as to why was she being stopped.”

Singh also said when the police stopped the Congress leader, she started walking. “The policemen also started following her. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle. After this, when the police tried to stop her in the Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar’s Sector 18. She walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave a slip to the police as well as the party workers,” he added.

“What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh Police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?” she asked a police official.

“Mujhe roka gaya, mujhe gala daba kar police wale ne roka. Mujhe pakad kar dhakela gaya. Iske baad main gir gaie thi. Iske baad main ek karyakarta ke scooter par baith kar gaie. Mujhe lady police adhikaari ne roka tha (I was stopped. Police stopped holding my neck. I was pushed and I fell down. Then I took a ride on a scooter of a party member. I was stopped by lady police officers),” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, levelling allegations of manhandling against the police.