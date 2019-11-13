New Delhi: Although the Home Ministry issued a notification stating the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra on Tuesday, hectic politicking continued amongst the various political parties to form a stable government to the satisfaction of Governor B S Koshyari.

It must be noted that Maharashtra is now under President’s Rule, a decision taken nearly after 20 days of the recent state assembly elections. The Centre placed Maharashtra Assembly under suspended animation saying it was left with no other alternative.

The President’s Rule was imposed in the state after political parties failed to form a government even after the results of the assembly polls were declared last month. Further, President Kovind has accepted the recommendation and signed the notification for the imposition of the central rule in Maharashtra.

Here are the top developments of the day:

‘NCP-Congress Trying to Make Fool Out of Shiv Sena,’ Says BJP Leader Narayan Rane:

As Shiv Sena ended its ties with BJP and sought help from the Congress and NCP to form a new government in Maharashtra, the saffron party’s Maharashtra leader Narayan Rane, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “I think NCP-Congress are trying to make a fool out of Shiv Sena.”

Narayan Rane further said that the BJP will eventually form the government in the state. He was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “The BJP will try to form the government. Devendra Fadnavis is putting in all efforts in this direction.”

24 Hours Not Enough to Decide on Govt Formation in Maharashtra, Says Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray:

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday blamed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing enough time for the party to decide on forming government in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, Uddhav Thackeray said, “BJP was invited by the Governor but they refused to form govt in the state. The next day we were given the invitation (by Governor), we were given only 24 hours time but we required 48 hours. But he (Maharashtra) didn’t give us 48 hours time.”

Responding to a reporter on whether the BJP option is completely finished, Thackeray, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “Why are you in such a hurry? It’s politics. President has given us six months time. I didn’t finish the BJP option, it was BJP itself which did that.”

Fadnavis is ‘Man of the Match’:

The General Secretary of BJP B L Santhosh on Tuesday hailed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the ‘Man of the Match’ in the political drama taking place in Maharashtra. Lashing out at the Shiv Sena, he claimed that the power-hungry people did not let BJP form the government, therefore they will soon become history.

Reacting to the political turmoil in the state, Santhosh tweeted, “The man of the match in the whole Maharashtra incident is Devendra Fadnavis… Calm, unrattled, devoid of undue lust for power, long term vision has made him a giant among the Lilliput… @BJP4Maharashtra.”