Heeraben Modi: The Life Of A Prime Minister’s Mother

PM Modi's bond with his mother reminds us of a timeless and boundless love that only a mother can share with her sons/daughters.

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, dies at the age of 100.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, on Friday morning breathed her last. She was 100. PM Modi broke this news himself on Twitter with a heartfelt note attached to this sad news. In his post, the Prime Minister wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing – Always remembered – Work with intelligence, live life with purity,” he further added.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi-Heeraben Modi Bond

PM Modi’s bond with his mother reminds us of a timeless and boundless love that only a mother can share with her sons/daughters. Those images where the Prime Minister is meeting his mother have always connected with common people cutting across party lines, as it spoke of universal love between a mother and a son.

The Life Of Heeraben Modi

Heeraben Modi was born in 1922 in Mehsana, Gujarat. She was married to Damodardas Mulchand Modi, PM Modi’s father, who was a tea seller. PM Modi, on her 100th Birthday this year, wrote a blog dedicated to his mother. In the blog, he wrote, “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my mother, I am sure that many of you would relate to my description of her. While reading, you may even see your own mother’s image,” Modi also touched upon the struggles she had to go through in her life to manage the household.

Heeraben’s life was full of hardships, which have also been documented by the Prime Minister himself. From doing all the household chores herself to washing utensils at other people’s residences to earn some extra money, she did everything she could to support her family. Her life came full circle, as she became the mother of a Prime Minster in 2014. Though she only went to the PM’s residence once in 2016, she always had a beaming look on her face whenever PM Modi went to meet her.

“During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience,” PM Modi reminisced. PM Modi’s street smartness comes from his mother as once mentioned, “Her thought process and farsighted thinking have always surprised me.”

Heeraben lived a very simple life despite her son being one of the most powerful leaders in the world. She never wears any ornaments and has hardly any property in her name. PM Modi admired his mother for her simplicity as he once stated, “I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments, and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle in her small room.”

Heeraben Backed Her Son’s Big Decisions

Heeraben Modi was very supportive of PM’s decision on demonetisation as she was seen standing in the queue, like any other common citizen, to withdraw money from the ATM.

Heeraben was in the news when she took a dose of the COVID vaccine inspiring elderly people to get vaccinated amidst anti-vaccine rumours.

PM Modi describes his mother as a “pillar of his life”. Heeraben’s conviction of her son shows as she has always backed the Prime Minister and gave him blessings whenever her son sought them.